Harrogate police plea to missing boy, 16

Police in Harrogate are urging a missing teenage boy to get in touch so officers can be sure he is safe and well.

Abdullah Abdrabo, 16, came to the UK in September 2016 through Dover Port. He was given accommodation in Harrogate with a friend.

Abdullah left his accommodation on October 2 2016 and has not been seen since.

North Yorkshire Police would like to hear from Abdullah so officers can be sure he is safe and well.

It is believed he is living within the Egyptian community in England, and officers are urging him to visit a community leader so they can verify his identify and welfare.

This community leader could contact their local police or let North Yorkshire Police know on his behalf.

If you have any information about where Abdullah is, or can help locate him, please contact PC Chris Parnell at Harrogate Police Station, North Yorkshire Police, by dialling 101.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160179575.