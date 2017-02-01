Hansel and Gretel visit Leeds

Deliciously dark fairy tale Hansel and Gretel will be told through opera at Leeds Grand Theatre.

The Opera North production will follow the classic story of a hungry brother and sister who escape their poverty-stricken home to a forest which is both idyllic and dangerous.

After encountering supernatural forces such as the Sandman and the Dew Fairy, they stumble upon a mysterious edible house, which turns out to be the home of the most terrifying forest-dweller of them all, the Witch.

The production runs from February 2 until March 25.

Visit www.operanorth.co.uk/productions/hansel-and-gretel for more details.