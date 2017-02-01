Search

Hansel and Gretel visit Leeds

REHEARSAL: Katie Bray as Hansel and Fflur Wyn as Gretel prepare for the opening night. PIC: Simon Hulme

Deliciously dark fairy tale Hansel and Gretel will be told through opera at Leeds Grand Theatre.

The Opera North production will follow the classic story of a hungry brother and sister who escape their poverty-stricken home to a forest which is both idyllic and dangerous.

After encountering supernatural forces such as the Sandman and the Dew Fairy, they stumble upon a mysterious edible house, which turns out to be the home of the most terrifying forest-dweller of them all, the Witch.

The production runs from February 2 until March 25.

Visit www.operanorth.co.uk/productions/hansel-and-gretel for more details.

