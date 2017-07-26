Handmade Burger Company: Buyer found for one of Leeds' two restaurants

Have your say

Jobs have been saved after a buyer was found for restaurant chain Handmade Burger Company.

Earlier this month the high street chain entered administration, and nine branches were shut immediately, including outlets at the White Rose Centre in Leeds and Trinity Walk in Wakefield.

However, the chain's site at Trinity Leeds continued to trade while a buyer was sought.

Administrators announced today a buyer has been found 20 of the brand's restaurants, including Trinity Leeds.

However, the White Rose and Wakefield branches will shut permanently and are among nine burger bars which could not be saved from closure.

The sale to an unidentified buyer has meant 530 jobs have been saved, although 163 staff have been made redundant.