Halloween motorbike ‘ride out’ accused appear in court charged with causing public nuisance in Leeds

THIRTEEN people have appeared in court charged with offences relating to a Halloween ‘ride out’ in Leeds where a large number of motorbikes congregated and were ridden through the city.

The 12 men and a woman appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court charged with causing a public nuisance on October 31 last year.

All were arrested as part of Operation Dice, an investigation led by Leeds District CID following the incident where motorbikes and quad bikes congregated in Kirkstall Road before a large number were ridden through the city centre, including through pedestrian areas and shopping arcades. The incident led to an injunction being granted to Leeds City Council, under Section 1 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which bans anyone from participating in anti-social driving of motor vehicles, including motorbikes and quad bikes, involving two or more motor vehicles in any public place in the Leeds district.

The full order, which carries a power of arrest, was granted for five years at Leeds County Court in January. Those appearing before the court today were: David Armitage, aged 26, of Brookfield Road, Headingley; Jamie Ayres, 26, of Lupton Avenue, Burmantofts; Hernani Banza, 27, of Shafton View, Holbeck; Omar Ahmed, 24, of Stonegate View, Meanwood; Ashley Benson, 25, of Whingate Road, Armley; Michael Clough, 27, of Torre View, Burmantofts; Ben Colley, 26, of Butterbowl Road, Farnley; Dean Fawcett, 28, of Intake View, Middleton; Nicholas Flaherty, 29, of Prospect Street, Farsley; Rachel Taylor, 29, of Grange Park Walk; Joshua Hawley, 22, of Mead Grove, Colton; Dylan Lockwood, 23, of Torre Grove, Burmantofts; Adam Nicholson, 26, of Bellmount Close, Bramley. Colley is also charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance. Flaherty is also charged with perverting the course of justice.

No pleas were entered by any of the defendants and the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court. All were granted bail to appear on June 1. A fourteenth defendant, Anton Rojas, 26, of Skelton Avenue, Burmantofts, failed to attend court a warrant was issued for his arrest.