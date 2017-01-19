Hairdressers help homeless

A couple are calling on fellow hairdressers to help them improve the lives of homeless people in the city.

Yeadon hairdressers, John and Katy Allen, will launch Haircuts4homeless in Leeds on Monday at St. George’s Crypt.

The couple need local hairdressers to donate a couple of hours every four to six weeks to offer haircuts to the city’s homeless people.

They first became involved with Haircuts4Homeless, a charity community group set up by hairdresser Stewart Roberts, through their scissor business - supplying scissors for it to use in various cities.

John, who owns John Allen Hairdressing, said: “The reason why we really got involved with this is about six months ago Katy and I were out in the centre of Leeds with the kids and we got a shock at how many homeless people, especially women, were on the streets.

“Hairdressers can change lives one haircut at a time. A couple of hours, even if it was every couple of months, can really change lives and make people feel great.

“The great thing about the crypt is the fact that they are into rehabilitation. They are trying to get people out of that situation. I think a haircut goes a long way in that; it’s about your self esteem.”

Research by Shelter found that 37 per cent of working families in England could not cover housing costs for more than a month in the event of a job loss.

St. George’s Crypt offers people practical support in terms of getting fed, cleaned up and clothed, as well as offering opportunities to gain skills, self confidence and a sense of achievement.

Stewart Roberts said: “It may be ‘just a haircut’, but it’s the kindness shown that makes a homeless person know that people really care.”