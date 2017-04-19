Hair today, gone tomorrow for Leeds businessman

businessman Nigel Finlay was given a smooth new look and raised more than £1,400 for Leeds charity Candlelighters.

Mr Finlay, a compliance officer at the investment management and stockbroking firm Redmayne-Bentley had his head and beard shaved to raise money for Candlelighters, the company’s Leeds office’s chosen charity for 2017.

Nigel’s colleague, Sarah Giles, got out the clippers to remove Nigel’s hair and facial fuzz.

He said: “I had a brilliant response from across the firm, and it helped me to raise money for an amazing charity and a very worthwhile cause.”