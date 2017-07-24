Gun fired at two men from vehicle in Huddersfield in 'targeted attack'

Detectives are appealing for victims of a "targeted attack" to come forward after a gun was fired at two men in Huddersfield.

Police were called to Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe around 7.35pm on Saturday after a report that a weapon had been fired from a vehicle towards two black males who were with a white female and a black female.

Officers attended and "found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge".

Items have been recovered and are being forensically examined.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, today said: "Officers are continuing CCTV and house to house enquiries.

"I believe this to have been a targeted attack and appeal directly to the victims to come forward and speak the us. We have specialist officers on standby to offer support and safeguarding measures.

"I also appeal to anyone who was in the area around Dalton Fold Road on Saturday evening who may have seen a black Ford Mondeo in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to speak to police.

"People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Enquiries are continuing."

No victims have yet come forward. A near-by property sustained some damage during the incident. No one is believed to be injured.

A black X registration Ford Mondeo was recovered nearby and will be subject to forensic testing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170336960. Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.