Guests get inspiration on upcycling at Emmaus Leeds dinner

Diners have enjoyed an inspirational feast at homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds as part of the city’s Indie Food Festival.

Guests are a three course meal and enjoyed talks, demonstrations, live music and a charity auction as part of the Upcycle dinner. The sell-out event offered inspiration for upcycling furniture, clothes, food and old framed pictures. The meal was prepared by companions – formerly homeless people who live and work at Emmaus Leeds - while others welcomed guests, organised the event and served the dishes. The event raised £1,436 for the charity. Leeds Indie Food Festival runs until Sunday, May 28.