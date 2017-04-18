Great year is on the cards for Leeds digital showcase as it hits the 100 mark

Organisers of this month’s Leeds Digital Festival are celebrating after being confirmed as century-makers.

The festival today announced that its programme for 2017 will feature more than 100 events – around double the number that were held last year.

Festival director Stuart Clarke said: “It’s great to see so many people and companies coming together to celebrate the talent and innovation that we have in Leeds.

“We’ve long known in the city that Leeds is the digital capital of the North and now we’re telling the rest of the country about it too.”

One of the festival’s main sponsors this year is NHS Digital, which has more than 1,700 staff in Leeds. Events are also being organised by Sky Betting & Gaming.

Louise Handley, from 3volution, another of the festival’s sponsors, said: “The line-up of events is fantastically varied and there’s pretty much everything from showcasing the latest digital innovations to practical advice on how to run a successful tech business.”

The festival is taking place from April 22 to 29. For full programme information, visit the www.leedsdigitalfestival.org website.