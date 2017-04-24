Grass is green for Leeds cricket club

The grass is green at Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club.

That’s because the club now have a brand new outfield, after receiving a £47,000 grant.

The playing surface was previously uneven but Sport England financed the new pitch at the club in Hunslet last September.

And on Saturday, the first team played their first competitive match on the outfield at home against Spen Victoria in a Bradford League fixture.

Committee member Howard Thompson said: “The outfield is nice and level now.

“It plays a lot better and the ball will travel to the boundaries much easier now than before.

“It’s also a better surface for the junior training for the younger players.”

Work on the new outfield first started in September last year, once the competitive season had finished.

Following the grant by Sport England, the pitch project was then managed by Turf Solutions.

The work was carried out Chappelow Sports Turf Limited.

Dad-of-three Mr Thompson said a large amount of sand was used to level out the pitch, before new grass was installed which was then cut to fit by the company in time for the next season to begin.

The club has a first and second team.

It also runs teams and training for younger cricket players in Hunslet.

Junior teams include under 9s, 11s, 13s, 15s and under 17s for children.

The club is looking for new sponsors.

For more information about joining the cricket club, or how to get involved with junior teams, visit www.pitchero.com and search ‘Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club’.