Grand Glitter Ball raises cash for Leeds hospice

A sparkling night of entertainment has raised more than £85,000 for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People as it hosted its annual Glitter Ball.

Rudding Park in Harrogate was the setting for the ball, which saw celebrities including Emmerdale stars, led by Martin House ambassadors Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry, among the 530 guests. Former England and Leeds United footballer, and Celebrity Masterchef runner-up, Danny Mills was also at the ball, auctioning himself off to cook a meal in the home of the successful bidder for up to ten people – which scooped £4,000 alone.

A diamond necklace donated by Berry’s Jewellers was also auctioned off for £5,600, helping to make the evening the most successful Glitter Ball Martin House has held. Guests also enjoyed a champagne reception, dinner and entertainment.