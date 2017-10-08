Grand Final losers Castleford Tigers host homecoming for team

Defeated Grand Final finalists Castleford Tigers held a homecoming for the team in front of their supporters.

Yesterday’s final winners, Leeds Rhinos, may have put their celebrations on hold because of extensive rebuilding works at their Headingley Carnegie stadium, but their West Yorkshire rivals gave their fans an opportunity to applaud them for their efforts.

Rugby AM’s Alex Simmons and Wayne Godwin hosted the homecoming and welcomed the players to the pitch for live interviews. The team then completed a lap of the pitch.