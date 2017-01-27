Grand design Leeds duo’s award

The Academic duo behind an innovative Leeds community centre have scooped an international design award.

Leeds Beckett University Architecture lecturers, Simon Warren and Craig Stott, have led the New Wortley Community Centre (NWCC) project since plans began in 2009, before taking it on as their first major commission after founding the university’s Project Office in 2013.

Guided by Project Office, Leeds Beckett University’s School of Art, Architecture and Design (AAD) students were also instrumental.

Project Office has been named as one of two winners in the ‘Live Projects Network’ category of the 2017 Social Economic Environmental Design (SEED) Awards.

Simon said: “Receiving this award from the live project community means that architecture live project work at Leeds Beckett is now becoming recognised internationally.

“Leeds Beckett University’s Project Office and students have been working with the New Wortley community for more than seven years to help realise this project. I think that the judges have understood and rewarded the collective commitment of all participants: it’s an award for all.”

The community-run centre opened its doors last autumn on Tong Road and houses services including a café, meeting rooms and a shop.

Simon and Craig will receive their award at Portland State University in Oregon, USA, in April.

Project Office, which is run by Simon and Craig, was formed as an architectural consultancy and sits under the umbrella of Leeds Beckett University’s School of AAD, giving students an opportunity to work with real clients.