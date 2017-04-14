Good Friday tea just got better

Good Friday just got really good.

After a long wait and much deliberation, one of Leeds’ signature restaurants launches a special afternoon tea today in time for the Easter break.

As of today, those wanting to enjoy some mid-day indulgence can take afternoon tea at The Crafthouse in Trinity Leeds.

With sandwiches, fresh pastries, cakes and not forgetting the all important scones - executive chef Lee Murdoch has put his own twist on the traditional English classic.

He said: “Afternoon tea is very much a British classic which, no matter the age, everyone loves to indulge in.

“I have worked closely with our pastry chef to create something that fits perfectly with the rest of the Crafthouse menu, and also puts our own stamp on this delicious institution.”

The menu includes smoked salmon cone, egg and cress and cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, tomato chutney and Yorkshire ham, raspberry tart, fruit macaron and chocolate and praline torte - and the all important scone with clotted cream and jam.

Enjoy with teas and coffees or upgrade to prosecco and champagne for the finest fizz.