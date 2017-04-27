Good causes in Leeds get funding boost thanks to inspirational story of Leeds’s Jane Tomlinson

Good causes in Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire are celebrating after receiving funding from the charity that bears the name of cancer heroine Jane Tomlinson.

The Sick Children’s Trust, Snaps and the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust are among 11 causes that have been handed grants totalling just over £50,000 from the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Appeal manager Kate Goldring said: “Unfortunately we always have to say ‘no’ to many great organisations as we receive so many applications for funding.

“But saying ‘yes’ and sharing that news with some fantastic organisations is the best part of the job!

“We look forward to seeing the impact of the grants over the next 12 months and will share this news with the incredible fundraisers that make all of this possible, a massive thank you to all of our supporters.”

The Sick Children’s Trust has been given nearly £8,000 for a new kitchen to be installed at Leeds General Infirmary’s Eckersley House, which offers accommodation for parents with youngsters who are having long-term treatment at the hospital.

Leeds-based Snaps, which provides support services for children with special needs, has been handed just over £2,300 to fund specialist weekend trampoline sessions.

And the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust has received £6,900 to pay for treats and other special experiences for teenage cancer patients.

Other beneficiaries include Wakefield-based Star Bereavement, Huddersfield’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and the Lymphoma Association.

Jane, from Rothwell, raised £1.8m with a series of endurance challenges before her death from cancer aged 43 in 2007.

Running events such as the Leeds 10K continue to be held in the mum-of-three’s memory and the amount raised by the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and its partner charities today stands at nearly £8m.

The appeal distributes grants to good causes across the North and Midlands twice a year.