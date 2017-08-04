Good causes across West Yorkshire receive massive boost from seized cash fund

cash seized by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been shared out between charities and groups across West Yorkshire.

Nearly £214,000 was granted to 50 good causes at a ceremony in Wakefield last night. (August 3)

The projects seek to address areas of concern flagged up by 5,500 members of the public during the preparation of the Police and Crime Plan.

The plan’s priorities include community cohesion, missing people, radicalisation and road safety.

Projects awarded funding include a support programme in Leeds for parents of children that go missing and are at risk of exploitation, while a project in Wakefield is looking to train young ambassadors from schools on how to spot the signs of radicalisation and build community cohesion.

The not for profit organisation Tea and Tolerance, which brings people together “through conversation and a tea trolley,” will be having a series of “challenging conversations” with groups in some of the most deprived inner city areas of Leeds.

Ruth for Women have been granted £2,084 to host a female genital mutilation education, awareness and signposting day event for community leaders and agencies at the Ramgarhia Centre.

Community bike recycling and training co-op Leeds Bike Mill got £3,258, and off road motorcycle activity centre Birstall Urban Motorcycle Centre for Youth (BUMPY), £4,740.

Since its launch in 2014 the Safer Communities Fund has now given out a total of £1.9m to over 430 community projects across West Yorkshire

Speaking ahead of the Safer Communities Fund event last night, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “This is one of the biggest grant rounds the Safer Communities Fund has had to date and it’s a real honour to be able to give a boost to such worthy causes across West Yorkshire.

“It’s extremely timely that we are investing in projects looking to address community cohesion, missing people, radicalisation and road safety.

“These are often complex areas to tackle and require a joined up community focused approach to ensure our communities are safe and feel safe.”

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “We and our criminal justice partners are determined to work hard to ensure criminals are put before the courts, that their assets are taken from them and put to good use, helping our communities.”