Go-ahead given for 150 homes on ex-pit site after red tape battle

A former pit site will finally be transformed into housing after city planners rubber stamped the project.

The scheme will see 150 new homes built on the five-hectares of land of Fryston Colliery, near Castleford, which was closed 32 years ago.

The development would provide a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached one to five bed homes, with car parking and gardens.

A resubmission from a similar application last year, the plans had been put on hold due to legal red tape. That included ‘affordable’ homes being part of a section 106 agreement, for which 35 cheaper homes form part of the plans.

Situated next to Fryston’s village’s country park and nature trails, one five-bed house, 35 four-bed homes, 70 three-bed houses and 44 two bed houses and flats will be built.

Fryston Colliery opened in the 1870s and the village was built in the 1880s to house the miners. At its peak, it had more than 1,300 miners on site.

After the pit’s closure in 1985, the colliery buildings were demolished. The site was earmarked for development as part of the Castleford Growth Delivery Plan, with more than £40m of investment planned.