Global brand brings its work to city

A global shared office provider which aims to help companies network is holding an event in Leeds tomorrow to celebrate a new $20m awards scheme.

US-based WeWork will reveal details of its new Creator Awards, in which they are giving away $20 million of awards - including £1.5m ring-fenced for UK creators, innovators and anyone making a difference in the city region.

The event, at The Belgrave Music Hall, will also offer local businesses, residents and entrepreneurs the chance to meet the WeWork team and hear from some successful entrepreneurs from Leeds.

Speaking at the event will be David Atkinson, founder of The Yorkshire Meatball Company; Dave Tucker, founder of software company Sonocent and Nicola Elliott, founder of wellbeing brand, Neom Organics.

The Women In Business Network, an organisation encouraging more women entrepreneurs to develop sustainable businesses, will also be there.

WeWork company bosses said they had chosen Leeds as the location for the one-off event due to the city’s thriving entrepreneurial and creative communities.

Eugen Miropolski, WeWork managing director for Europe and Israel, said: “We’ve seen over the years the passion and creativity Yorkshire residents have. We are delighted to be bringing the ‘We, the Creators’ event series to Leeds. It’s a fitting place for this special event, full of so many exciting businesses, entrepreneurs and creative talent.”

The evening starts at 5.30pm with cocktails and canapés.

Afterwards there will be time for networking between WeWork - which has 140 locations in 45 cities and 15 countries around the world - and local Leeds-based businesses.