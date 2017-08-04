Girl, six, hurt in moped hit-and-run in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for a moped rider who hit a six-year-old girl on a pavement in Sheffield.

The moped was being ridden along the pavement on Queen Mary Road, Manor, when it struck the young girl, who was walking with her mum.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was knocked to the ground during the incident.

The girl's mum said: "What happened still affects my daughter today. The slightest car noise worries her when we’re out and about and she has been incredibly upset by it.

"As a mother, you never want anything to happen to your child and I’m incredibly grateful that this wasn’t a more serious incident.

"Still, it has affected her and I’d like to please ask anyone who saw what happened or who knows who was involved to get in touch with the police.”

The incident happened just before 11.45am on Sunday, June 11 and the rider of the bike is described as a young boy, with blonde spiky hair.

PC Martyn Micklethwaite, the investigating officer, said: “While I know this incident happened a while ago, we remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened.

“This is our second time appealing for witnesses and I’d urge the rider of the bike to come forward so we can speak to him about the incident."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.