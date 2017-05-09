Girl dies after tragic theme park accident

An 11-year-old girl has died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park..

The girl, who is from the Leicester area, fell from the Splash Canyon water ride at Tamworth-based Drayton Manor Theme Park on Tuesday afternoon.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before she was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.

"Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital the girl passed away."