Gin o’clock as store tempts tastebuds

Save the chocolate for Sunday - it is all about the gin for the next two days at Harvey Nichols in Leeds.

Start the Easter party in style today with the first of a series of gin tastings at the fourth floor food market, showcasing the many different flavours between the brands.

Being showcased today is the perhaps aptly named Crazy Gin which is both a traditional and unique drink.

It is the world’s first clear lassi - the result of the Crazy Singh’s mission to create a British Indian gin drink.

It takes the dark blends and flavours of lassi which is a traditional Punjabi drink and combines it with the quintessential British gin as we know and love it with some notes of coriander, black pepper and yoghurt thrown in for good measure.

Tomorrow sees try before you buy tastings of Slingsby Gin brewed just up the road in Harrogate.

Tasting notes to look out for are rhubarb, citrus, green tea and jasmine.

There are more tasting events later on this month with Mason’s Yorkshire Gin on Saturday April 22 and Conker Gin from Dorset on Sunday April 29.