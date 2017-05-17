Giant ball pit for ADULTS coming to Leeds

If you've got childhood memories of having fun in ball pits, an event in Leeds could be the perfect throwback.

The UK's largest adult-only ball pit is making a stop in the city centre this summer as part of a nationwide tour.

Ball Mania, which is based in Manchester, offer their pool for private hire and also run their own public events.

They will bring the ball pit to White Cloth Gallery, which is located in Aire Street next to Leeds Station, from June 9-11.

The idea came from 23-year-old founder Andrew Woodrow, who was inspired to create alternative entertainment for adults while sitting by a hotel pool on holiday.

The company has already sold out its launch in Manchester and held a similar party in Birmingham.

The Leeds event will feature two ball pits in multiple rooms.

A half-hour session in a pit - which contains 200,000 balls - costs £8 per person.

Tickets can be bought online from www.ballmaniamcr.co.uk.