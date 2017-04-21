Ghostly sighting caught on camera at Yorkshire stately home

A suspected ghost has been caught on camera in the stable block of a Yorkshire stately home.

TV show Most Haunted's paranormal detectives claim to have captured an apparition on film for the first time in the programme's 17-year history.

The 'ground-breaking' footage was shot this year at Wentworth Woodhouse, the historic seat of the Earls Fitzwilliam, near Rotherham.

A creepy male figure is seen walking through a doorway away from crew members during a night-time shoot in the stable block of the country estate.

Presenter Yvette Fielding even said the encounter - to be broadcast as part of the current season of the show - left her in tears.

Fielding claims to have seen the 'ghost' at a different angle to Stuart, the crew member who appears in the video - and originally thought the figure was one of the filming team.

She was 'gobsmacked' when the recorded footage was played back to her.

Wentworth Woodhouse is the largest privately owned house in England, other than Royal residences, and its facade is the longest in Europe. Construction began in the 17th century and it was expanded in later years. It remained in the Fitzwilliam family until well into the 20th century, and later became a physical education training college. It was then sold to a private owner, and in March 2017 was purchased by a dedicated preservation trust.

The visit marked the first time an investigation team had been allowed into the stables, although Most Haunted have previously filmed in the main house.

The current 19th season of Most Haunted also featured episodes filmed at the Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall, Leeds, and a church in Todmorden, near Halifax.