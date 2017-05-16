‘Get together’ in June in memory of Jo Cox

A weekend of community celebrations has been organised across the country to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox MP.

Called ‘The Great Get Together’, the project is organised by the Jo Cox Foundation and The Big Lunch - the UK’s annual neighbour gathering - and is inspired by Jo’s belief that ‘we have far more in common than that which divides us’. It takes place across the June 16 -18 weekend, and in Yorkshire, thousands of events have already been planned.

In Jo’s former Batley and Spen constituency, where schools will come together for events on the Friday to kick things off.

It will be followed by a bake offs picnics, tea parties and a Big Iftar on the Sunday.

In Leeds, resident Jay Williams is hosting a big lunch for her neighbourhood in Roundhay.

Jo Cox’s husband Brendan said: “I am amazed and humbled that so many people across Yorkshire have said they want to take part in The Great Get Together. I think the huge response is because we’re tapping into the national mood. A desire for unity and togetherness rather than the divisiveness of politics and the public debate in recent years. We are hearing about new events all the time and there will no doubt be many more that just happen spontaneously. The important thing is that it will be a lot of fun and will hopefully play its part in reminding us all of the values that make this country such a great place to live.”

To find out more or organise an event, visit www.greatgettogether.org or www.TheBigLunch.com.