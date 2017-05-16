Get set for hospice’s annual Dragon Boat Race in Leeds this weekend

Waterloo lake at Roundhay Park will this weekend be turned into a battleground for fundraising oarsmen in this year’s annual Dragon Boat Race.

Teams from across the region will take to 30ft Chinese dragon boats on Saturday from 9am for a 200m course in aid of Martin’s House Children’s Hospice.

The race is now in its 10th year and last year saw over 40 teams compete, with the winning trophy claimed for the second time by Restaurant Bar & Grill in Leeds.

This year’s event also coincides with the hospice celebrating 30 years caring for families across Yorkshire.

Event organiser Caroline Hudson: “

We always look forward to our Dragon Boat Race and this year is particularly special given that it is both the 10th event and the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.

“In 2017, we will need in excess of £6 million to ensure that all families in our region who need support are able to access services at the hospice, in hospital and in their own homes. At present, one in four of our children and young people live in the Bradford district and we would encourage energetic and enthusiastic groups to join us in helping to support local families.”

The Dragon Boat Race is supported by the Leeds Bus Workers Branch of Unite the Union.

The organisation has been involved with the event for a number of years, both by entering teams and investing through sponsorship.

Branch secretary Andrew Dyer, said: “As a local Unite branch, we are delighted once again to support Martin House. We have taken part for the last five years and have helped with sponsorship for the last three. This year we are proud to sponsor the event and aim to make this, the 10th anniversary of the Dragon Boat Race, a resounding success.”

Entrance to the festival is free to spectators and there will be refreshments and attractions for families on site throughout the day.

Visit www.martinhouse.org.uk for more information.