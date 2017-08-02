Get ready to laugh as giants of stand-up comedy bring tours to Leeds

Tickets go on sale today for two giants of the stand-up comedy circuit as they bring their nationwide tours to Leeds.

Jon Richardson, star of Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has announced he will be stopping in the city on Sunday April 8 for his ‘The Old man’ tour.

The comedian promises to complain about the state of the world but offer no solution when he takes to the stage at Leeds Grand Theatre next year.

Mock The Week star Dara Ó Briain will also bring his new stand-up show Voice of Reason to the city centre theatre on Monday May 6 and 7

The stars are the latest in a series of big-name comics performing in the city.

Joe Pasquale brings his one-man show, The Devil in Disguise, to the City Varieties Music Hall on September 2, followed by Andy Parsons on Wednesday September 20.

TV stalwart Phill Jupitus will also perform his Juplicity show at the City Varieties on September 28. For more information and tickets, visit leedsgrandtheatre.com and cityvarieties.co.uk.