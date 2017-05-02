Get ready for two day feast of flamenco in Leeds

The fifth annual Leeds Flamenco Festival returns later this month and it’s guaranteed to get passions soaring and feet tapping.

The brainchild of lifelong flamenco fan and accomplished guitarist Samuel Moore, it was originally set up as a showcase for local students.

But over the years, it’s grown into a fully fledged celebration of the sensuous and dramatic Spanish art form, attracting a host of renowned guest performers.

This year’s star draw is internationally acclaimed flamenco guitarists Juan Martín, who will perform on Friday, May 26 as well as hosting community performances and flamenco workshops the following day.

Mr Moore fell in love with flamenco at the age of 14, while on a holiday in Andalusia with his grandmother. “I knew instantly that it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, and I never looked back from there,” he said.

The festival has been a real labour of love for Mr Moore, who runs a number of courses on behalf of co-organisers the Instituto Cervantes – the Spanish Government’s international institute for language and culture. He says his aim is to keep the “flame alive” for flamenco fans in Yorkshire, and he is especially proud of this year’s star billing.

“Juan Martin is a huge figure in the flamenco world,” Mr Moore explained. “He has learnt from some of the greatest figures in flamenco and has had his own illustrious career. He was even invited to play at the artist Picasso’s 90th birthday. The festival has gone from strength to strength and we have had lots of support from businesses and in kind.”

Day two will feature workshops as well as dance and guitar performances from several Yorkshire based community dance ensembles.

Get workshop tickets via 0113 245 5570 or in-store at Jumbo Records.