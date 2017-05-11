Get involved with our fight against fake news #trustednewsday

The Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post, along with local titles across the UK, will hold an interactive #TrustedNewsDay on Friday as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

We invite you to be part of it.

From 6am, our quality content will begin appearing on our website as it does every day. Following our morning news conference at 11am - where the heads of the title’s different departments discuss the big stories of the day - and watch out for social media updates of what sort of issues will be making the headlines on our website and in Saturday’s newspaper.

At around 11.45am, tune into our social media channels to watch a Facebook Live stream of a Q&A with our editors. They will be discussing such topics as the news conference, trusted news and the heritage of the YEP and its sister title, the Yorkshire Post. Later in the afternoon, watch out for live streams of a newsroom walkabout, where our digital editor will chat to different members of the team, and an additional live stream with our sports reporters.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-21), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.