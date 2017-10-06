Get hooked on a fishy feast

the Wetherby Whaler is celebrating Seafood Week, running from today to October 13, by offering customers the chance sample the ocean’s bounty with a special dish each day.

Starting today, the restaurants in Wakefield, Wetherby, York, Guiseley and Pudsey will offer a different sea food for customers eager to try something other than its famous haddock.

The initiative is part of Seafood Week, an annual campaign aimed at getting people to eat more fish, more often. It kicks off with Fish Pun Day, during which members of the public are challenged to post their favourite fish puns and jokes on social media. Mark Savage, senior manager, said: “I hope that people will take advantage of Seafood Week.”