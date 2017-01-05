Geoff is still driving on and off-road at the age of 87

A recent report called on people between 50 and 70 to keep working to stay healthy. Geoff Watkin agrees. Julie Marshall reports

Geoff Watkin may have officially retired 25 years ago but the 87-year-old is still training people to drive Land Rovers off-road.

Geoff, who lives in Boroughbridge, is a senior instructor at Thirsk-based Yorkshire Outdoors giving off-road driving instruction to groups and individuals who go along to the centre. And although he may not be quite as sprightly as he once was, his driving skills are as sharp as ever.

To those who know him, the fact that Geoff is still driving Land Rovers is no surprise.

As a member of the fledgling Land Rover Demonstration team based at the factory in Solihull in the 1970s and 1980s he travelled all over the world teaching people how to drive them and extolling the virtues of the go-anywhere Land Rover.

His photograph appears, along with that of his fellow teammates, in the 2008 book Born in Lode Lane, written by the demonstration team’s manager Roger Crathorne.

He was there for many of the milestones in the company’s history: The launch of the One Ten at the Solihull factory in 1983, the Ninety at Eastnor Castle in 1984 and the first ever Discovery in Plymouth in 1989.

And in 1984 he travelled to the former Yugoslavia to train the police who had just bought a fleet of vehicles for the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo. Geoff also gave Princess Anne and Mark Phillips off-road tuition and was a regular visitor to their home at Gatcombe Park. The team did a demonstration and drive for King Hussain one Boxing Day at Eastnor Castle and over the years he’s trained a number of the Camel Trophy teams.

Geoff first began work as a joiner in the family shop-fitting business but he had his heart set on becoming a mechanic so he was thrilled to get a job on the Land Rover production line in the 1960s, putting rear brake pipes on the 109in and then later on as a ‘snagger’ helping out colleagues and filling in during holidays and sickness. A few months later he was a foreman and was soon making himself indispensable – fixing up the company Land Rovers that had come off worst after a spot of enthusiastic off-roading.

One day he was asked to take a Land Rover around the famous ‘Jungle Track’ at the factory and he realised he had a knack for it.

“I really enjoyed it and I told them that I’d like to do it full time,” says Geoff. Then, in 1978, Geoff heard that the company was looking for volunteers to join a new team to demonstrate the off-road capabilities of Land Rovers to factory visitors, journalists, major customers, prospective buyers , politicians, the royal family and other VIPs. Geoff was first in the queue. He was selected and joined the small band of expert drivers.

His new job, though interesting, wasn’t without its risks. He recalls a particularly hairy moment when he was in Lebanon and a bullet went whizzing past, just inches away from his head. During the summer the demonstration team took to the road, travelling the country and attending various country shows.

It was while working at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate one year that he met his second wife Margaret, who was manning a tea stall with her sister. After they married they settled in Boroughbridge and for the next nine years Geoff commuted weekly to Solihull in his Series III Land Rover – when he wasn’t out touring the world that is.

“I regretted selling that Land Rover, the day after it went,” he says

Geoff retired from the job with Land Rover in 1991, and went to work with Richard Fawcett who had just set up Yorkshire Outdoors.

While buying his Land Rovers for the business Richard had asked the dealer if he could recommend anyone who may like to come and work for him and was thrilled to learn that one of the country’s foremost off-road driving instructors was living just around the corner. He had to wait a month for Geoff to start though as, to celebrate his retirement, he’d gone trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Since then he’s embarked on a life most people half his age would find challenging; working for Yorkshire Outdoors, scuba diving, bungee jumping off the Sky Tower in New Zealand; taking part in a freefall parachute jump from 16,000ft, and flying a plane loop-the-loop, through a thunderstorm with zero visibility.

During a holiday in Nepal the hotel owner, who had his own Land Rover, asked Geoff if he would take him off-road for a spot of tuition. He duly obliged and they set off up a track high into the Himalayas. Geoff says: “We were at 3,000 feet on a narrow track and I had to turn the Land Rover around on a scree slope. There was no room to manoeuvre and we had to put large rocks by the side of the wheels to stop it sliding over the edge. It was a bit hairy.”

Geoff took me out in my 1965 Series IIA 109in Land Rover recently for a spot of tuition around the Yorkshire Outdoors course.

He explained about the necessity of walking the course first, how to put the transmission in low range using the red lever and the best way to tackle a steep slope (second gear going up and first gear going down once the front axle has cleared the crest).

He reminded me of one of the golden rules, which is to keep your thumbs on the outside of the steering wheel in case the wheel kicks back and not to accelerate on a side slope.

Geoff took my Land Rover for a nostalgic spin and it wasn’t long before he was driving it like the professional he undoubtedly is.