A theatre performance of Gangsta Granny, based on the best-selling book by comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, is coming to Leeds next week.

The family show, based on the book which went straight into the top slot on the children’s charts, will be at Leeds Grand Theatre from May 3 to May 7.

Billed as being “laugh out loud funny”, Gangsta Granny is produced by Birmingham Stage Company, producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden.