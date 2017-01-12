Game of Thrones star now officially part of Leeds United supporters trust

He has appeared on-screen alongside fire-breathing dragons, mythical assassins and hordes of rebels.

And now Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in smash hit series Game of Thrones, is officially part of the Whites after becoming an honorary member of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST).

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Ser Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, Season 4.

The Danish actor and Leeds fan shot to fame in the UK after landing a leading role in the HBO fantasy series, starring Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke and heart-throb Kit Harrington.

He said on Twitter: “It doesn’t get better than this. So proud. The year of our rebirth and promotion. Marching on together.”

Dave Carrington, chairman of LUST said: “A lot of members asked us to bring him on board, then he followed us on Twitter so we sent him a message asking him if he wanted to be a member.

“He replied back within minutes saying he would be delighted. As a huge Game of Thrones fan, it’s a big one for me. But from the fans’ point of view, he is very current.”

LUST have invited Coster-Waldau to a game and sent him a membership package.

Mr Carrington said their latest celebrity member is a testament to the club’s large Scandinavian following.

He added: “Leeds have a massive following in Scandinavia. It all seems to stem from the 70s, watching the old Match of the Day from the Don Revive years.”

LUST set up a Future Trust pen pal scheme in October, where pupils at Outwood Academy in Wakefield exchange letters with youngsters at a school in Lillehammer, Norway.