Game of Thrones star Kit Harington dines in local bistro

He's been titillating Game of Thrones fans with his appearances at locations across Leeds and West Yorkshire while filming his latest historical drama.

And now a cafe-bar in Saltaire has revealed that Kit Harington was a regular during the four-month Gunpowder shoot, which has now wrapped.

The Jon Snow actor has been spotted at several hang-outs in the village near Shipley - and spent one evening in The Terrace with Hollywood actress Liv Tyler, who is also among the cast of the new BBC series.

He dined at the restaurant several times, and also visited a neighbouring wine bar.

The shoot has seen cast and crew descend on locations including Oakwell Hall in Birstall, Kirkstall Abbey, Dalton Mills in Keighley and Saltaire's historic streets.

Harington was even spotted partying at Oracle in Leeds for the shoot's wrap party - but the production team were so impressed with Saltaire's nightlife that they originally asked to hold the private event in The Terrace. They were unable to do so as the venue does not have an all-night licence.

The bistro's manager Tony Fouassier said that Harington visited with his girlfriend - believed to be Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie - and enjoyed both the fish soup and steak. Staff kept the visits secret to protect the privacy of Harington and Aerosmith rocker Steve Tyler's daughter Liv.

The actor also watched live football at The Rosse and was seen at pubs the Boathouse Inn and Fanny's Ale House.

The three-part Civil War-era drama is set to hit screens in November. Harington plays Gunpowder Plot leader Robert Catesby. His casting throws up intriguing possibilities, as his mother's maiden name is Catesby and he is descended from aristocracy - his father's family are baronets. His eighth-great-grandfather was King Charles II.