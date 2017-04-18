Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow enjoys private party in Leeds bar

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, also known as Jon Snow, enjoyed a private party in a Leeds bar.

The star clearly does know something about having a good time, and was spotted partying at Oracle in Leeds.

The venue tweeted: "Amazing to have @kitharingtoncom at the venue last night for a private party"

Kit, who has been involved in six series of fantasy drama Game Of Thrones as the almost invincible northern heartthrob Jon Snow, is currently filming a new drama, Gunpowder, near Leeds.

Scenes from the BBC's 17th-century thriller Gunpowder were shot at Oakwell Hall, in Birstall. It also features Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler and Sherlock's Mark Gatiss. The three-part series is based on the Gunpowder Plot, when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605.

