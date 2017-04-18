Search

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow enjoys private party in Leeds bar

Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow at the Oracle bar in Leeds

Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow at the Oracle bar in Leeds

0
Have your say

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, also known as Jon Snow, enjoyed a private party in a Leeds bar.

The star clearly does know something about having a good time, and was spotted partying at Oracle in Leeds.

The venue tweeted: "Amazing to have @kitharingtoncom at the venue last night for a private party"

Kit, who has been involved in six series of fantasy drama Game Of Thrones as the almost invincible northern heartthrob Jon Snow, is currently filming a new drama, Gunpowder, near Leeds.

Scenes from the BBC's 17th-century thriller Gunpowder were shot at Oakwell Hall, in Birstall. It also features Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler and Sherlock's Mark Gatiss. The three-part series is based on the Gunpowder Plot, when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605.

.

Leeds MPs get ready to battle as snap General Election is announced