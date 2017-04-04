Game of Thrones star films new period drama at Kirkstall Abbey

A new period drama starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has been shot on location at Kirkstall Abbey.

Scenes from 17th-century thriller Gunpowder, which tells the story of the infamous Gunpowder Plot, were filmed in the abbey grounds on Monday evening.

Leeds City Council confirmed that film crews had been at the site from 5pm until 4am, outside of normal visiting hours.

The series also features Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler and Sherlock's Mark Gatiss. The three-part series is based on the Gunpowder Plot, when a group of persecuted Catholics plotted to blow up Parliament in 1605. Instead of the cult figure of Guy Fawkes, the drama focuses on the scheme's driving force - Robert Catesby, a Warwickshire landowner played by Harington. Gatiss plays King James's spymaster Robert Cecil and Tyler is his cousin Anne Vaux.

Back in February scenes for the drama were filmed at Oakwell Hall, an Elizabethan stately home near Birstall.