Gallery: International jousting at Leeds Armouries

INTERNATIONAL jousters are taking part in a four-day Easter tournament at Leeds’ Royal Armouries.

The arena has been resounding to the clamour and clash of the live-action tournament, as internationally-renowned knights from Team England, Team Norway and Team France battle for the coveted Sword of Honour and the prestigious Queen’s Jubilee Trophy.

The international jousting competition during the Easter Tournament at the the Royal Armouries tiltyard in Leeds.

The museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm, with activities in the museum starting at 10.45am and arena shows taking place at 1noon and 3pm.

A Royal Armouries spokesman said: “Each day of the tournament weekend will be packed with pomp and pageantry, music and minstrels plus two not-to-be-missed dangerously entertaining tournament shows.”

The Royal Armouries Museum is a £42.5m purpose built museum located in Leeds Dock which opened in 1996. Its collection was previously on display or in storage at the Tower of London.

