Fury at mountain of rubbish after Leeds flats’ bins are removed

Residents living in council flats in Leeds say they have nowhere to store rubbish after their bins were taken away.

Flats in Valley Road were previously serviced by Leeds City Council using a traditional bin bag collection.

But resident Bob Hunt, 50, says that after the council created a communal bin area for the flats last year, and removed their usual bins, rubbish has not been collected and is now mounting near his front door.

He said: “The council came about six months ago and took our black bins.

“Then they put in two or four big industrial bins in the communal area.

“When they were full, people kicked them over. The communal area is on my door step.”

He said that since the bins were taken away after being knocked over, the council has not returned with new ones.

A spokeswoman for Leeds City Council said that because of obstructions, the flats were reverted back to their original bin bag collection scheme.

The spokeswoman said all residents received a letter and a visit from housing officers to explain. She added: “Additional work required to bring the stores back into use is taking place now and we anticipate that the communal bins will be brought back into use shortly.”