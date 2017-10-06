Funeral of Yorkshire soap actress Liz Dawn to take place today

Have your say

Fans of Coronation Street will say a final "Ta-ra" today to Liz Dawn at the funeral of the much-loved soap actress.

Stars of the show, past and present, are expected to pay their respects to Leeds-born Dawn, 77, who played the part of Vera Duckworth for 34 years.

In her role as the long-suffering wife to on-screen husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey, the duo endeared themselves to millions of the Street's fans, becoming a staple of the ITV soap.

A former Woolworths shop girl from Osmondthorpe, who first set foot on Weatherfield's famous cobbles in 1974, Dawn, who had four children, died peacefully last week at home with her family around her.

She had moved to Manchester after launching her TV career.

She had been diagnosed with lung disease emphysema and was written out of the show in 2008 at her request.

Her funeral will take place at Salford Cathedral, starting at 2pm today.

Following the funeral, the family will have a private family committal.