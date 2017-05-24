Fundraising appeal to help family of 14-year-old Leeds girl killed in Manchester terror attack

A fundraising appeal has been set up to help the family of 14-year-old Leeds girl who was killed in the Manchester terror attack.

Sorrell Leczkowski was killed at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Sorrell was a pupil at Allerton High in Leeds and is from Adel in Leeds.

Her mum Samantha and her grandmother are also both in hospital receiving treatment.

Her grandmother is critically ill.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to raise money for Sorrell's mother.

Around £6,000 has been raised for the family so far.

To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-smith-123

Read the original report: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/14-year-old-leeds-girl-named-as-latest-victim-of-manchester-terror-attack-1-8560338