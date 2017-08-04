Fundraiser for little Leeds boy, aged four, with neuroblastoma tumour

Have your say

A fundraising event to raise money for a little four-year-old Leeds boy with stage 4 neuroblastoma will be held in Leeds on Saturday.

Little Toby Nye was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

On Saturday, August 5, Toby's family are holding a fundraiser at The White Horse in York Road for Toby.

Toby became unwell at Christmas time last year, and gradually became more unwell.

On his fourth birthday, In January, Toby's devastated family were given the news that he had a stage four Neuroblastoma tumour.

Toby was initially given chemotherapy by the NHS and was told he would need an operation on his kidney to remove the tumour.

The family has now been informed that the chemotherapy he was given as part of his treatment have not worked, and are now weighing up their options, including flying abroad for treatment - at a cost of up to £200,000.

The fundraiser will include a BBQ, disco, face painting, tombola, raffles and more.

To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheriden-worsley?utm_term=BdYBNda8B