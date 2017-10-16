Fundraiser, 5, in latest challenge

An inspirational five-year-old girl who went viral after starring in a video with a wounded veteran from south Leeds has taken on a new challenge.

Tempy Pattinson recorded a one-to-one video with Morley’s Simon Brown during a Help for Heroes campaign last month, in a bid to highlight the bond between the charity’s beneficiaries and its supporters.

Mr Brown was shot in the face in 2006 in an attempt to rescue six colleagues whose vehicle had broken down on the outskirts of the southern Iraqi city of Basra.

Tempy’s online video with Mr Brown last month went viral as it was viewed more than 100 million times on social media.

And the youngster took part in a 5k parkrun her hometown of Darlington at the weekend in aid of the Help for Heroes charity.

Tempy has already raised hundreds of pounds for the charity in fundraisers this year, including a 100-metre swim and a sponsored triathlon.

Since they recorded the Facing it Together videos together, Tempy and Mr Brown, who was been part of the charity for more than a decade now, have remained friends.

Mr Brown said: “I have been involved with Help for Heroes for almost ten years, and it is great to see someone so young helping to make a difference.

“The support I have received has meant so much to me, and it is all about inspiring the next generation to understand the need for this to continue.”

Tempy has raised nearly £3,000 after the parkrun event, which took place at Darlington’s South Park.

Mark Elliott, who helped found Help for Heroes, said that the youngster isa a “shining light” to all fundraisers.