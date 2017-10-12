Funding to help young people

Money is up for grabs to help combat crime and create safer communities.

The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Dr Terry Bramall has launched the latest round of The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund.

Applicants from across the region can apply for grants to enable young people aged five to 25 to play a key role in creating safer communities.

The fund was set up in 2016 by former High Sheriff Chris Brown in partnership with Leeds Community Foundation and has distributed almost £20,000 over the past year in grants to support the work of vital projects engaging young people and promoting community cohesion.

This latest round of grants will look to support existing projects or community groups looking for continuation funding, or projects wanting to expand and develop their current activities and remit.

Dr Bramall said: “I am honoured to open the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund for applications this year and offer support to the communities I am proud to represent. I look forward to following the progress of the funded projects and learning more about their work.”

Sporting Communities, a community interest company, received a High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund award earlier this year to provide weekly youth engagement sessions, focusing on developing youth provision, using sport to address complex issues and vulnerability.

Dr Bramall will also be considering nominees for the National Crimebeat Awards which will be held in April 2018.

The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Fund closes for applications at midday on November 9, 2017. For more information visit www.leedscf.org.uk/high-sheriff-of-west-yorkshire-fund.