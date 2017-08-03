Funding to help heart health

A leeds-based national charity is urging groups to apply for funding for projects that promote healthy hearts.

Heart Research UK is reminding people they have until September 8 to submit applications for the Heart Research UK and Subway Healthy Heart grant scheme.

Up to £10,000 is available for community groups in Yorkshire thanks to a partnership between the charity and Subway stores.

Barbara Harpham, national director at Heart Research UK, said: “The aim of our partnership with the Subway brand is to encourage people to make good healthy choices and give practical help. This funding will help even more people learn how to look after their heart health and ultimately lead healthier, happier, longer lives.”

Heart Research UK and Subway Healthy Heart grants are available thanks to fundraising in the sandwich shops and through the Subway Helping Hearts Family 5K events.

Sacha Clark, marketing director for the Subway brand in the UK and Ireland, said: “We have worked hard to spread the healthy heart message through Subway stores and to be able to take this to the next level by supporting community projects that also place heart health at the top of their agenda, is wonderful. We really appreciate the fact that this initiative reaches out to people from all walks of life, in all manner of ways, to help improve lifestyles and educate people on keeping their hearts healthy.”

Funding is awarded for original, innovative projects that promote heart health and help reduce the risk of developing heart disease. They could address issues such as healthy eating, physical activity, smoking cessation and mental well-being, all with a focus on the heart.

To find out more visit https://heartresearch.org.uk.