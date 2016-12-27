Fund for family of Polish trucker killed in Berlin terror attack passes £170,000

A fundraising page set up by an Otley man to raise money to help the family of a Polish trucker killed in the Berlin terror attack has now passed £170,000.

More than 10,000 people have contributed to Dave Duncan’s page, which was set up a week ago after driver Lukasz Urban was shot and stabbed in his cabin before the truck was driven into a Christmas market.

The messages on the Go Fund me webpage reads: “Although I did not know Lukasz, the story of his untimely departure shocked and disgusted me, and I cannot comprehend how his family feel at this awful time.

“So, as a fellow trucker, I decided to reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way.

“No amount of money will bring Lukasz back, but hopefully it will help his family do what ever they need to do.”

A total of 12 people were killed and 56 injured in the attack. Mr Duncan said he had been in contact with Mr Urban’s widow who was “extremely grateful” for the contributions.

He said he had been in touch with the Polish embassy for advice on how best to transfer the money to Mr Urban’s family.

He added: “Hopefully all your kind and generous donations will get to Lukasz’s wife sooner rather than later.”

The page is available online at www.gofundme.com/van9vwuk.