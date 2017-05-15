‘Fun for all’ at annual ten-day festival in north Leeds

Organisers have promised fun for all ages over the ten-day Meanwood Festival which kicks off this weekend.

The festival - now in its third year - boasts around 50 different activities and events at over 20 locations around the Meanwood Valley area from Saturday May 20 to Monday May 29.

The fun encompasses music, art, literature, heritage, drama, health, food and drink, with activities organised for babies through to OAPs.

This year sees the festival’s first stand-up comedy night, held at East of Arcadia on Thursday May 25 and other highlights include a performance by the 50-strong SingMeanwood Choir at Holy Trinity Church on May 21 at 7.30pm.

The festival - organised by a group of volunteers at the Meanwood Valley Partnership - will culminate in the annual Meanwood Family Fun Day on the bank holiday Monday.

Held on the Parkside Road cricket pitch, by the Myrtle Tavern pub, the day is a favourite in the Meanwood calendar and last year attracted over 4,000 people.

Over 60 different community and craft stalls have been organised for the fun day, with entertainment, displays, food from across the globe and children’s activities including a climbing wall, play areas, circus skills and donkey rides, taking place throughout the afternoon.

Chris Swales, one said the organisers, said: “It’s a celebration of what Meanwood is about. We like to champion the different activities that go on within Meanwood because we tend to get a bit overlooked, between Headingley and Chapel Allerton and Moortown. But lots of exciting things are going on in Meanwood and this showcases it.”

For more information visit www.meanwoodfestival.co.uk.