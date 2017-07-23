Full steam ahead at Leeds toy rally

Leeds Industrial Museum at Armley Mills hosted the ninth toy steam rally organised by the Leeds and District Traction Engine Society.

Some of the UK’s top collectors brought along an array of engines for display at yesterday’s event.

Engines on show were from the Victorian period to the present day and included steam rollers, traction engines, wagons and stationary engines. There were also displays of transport-related Meccano models. Many of the engines on display were manufactured by Birmingham-based company Mamod and German firm Wilesco. Engines from the USA, France and other European contries were also there.

Derek Raynor, president of Leeds and District Traction Engine Club, said: “I think it is fair to say that this year’s event has been successful once again.”