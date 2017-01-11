FULL LIST: West Yorkshire roads blocked due to extreme winds

Extreme high winds are causing travel misery across Yorkshire today.

There is disruption across the county, with flights being delayed, roads closed and power cuts.

Here is the full list of roads currently blocked or partially blocked:

Leeds roads blocked:

-Wortley Ring Road

West Yorkshire roads blocked or partially blocked due to fallen trees:

-Harden at Ryecroft Road,

-Denton Road at Ben Rhydding,

-Bywell Road, Dewsbury, Smithy Hill at Denholme,

-Manywells Brow at Cullingworth

-Halifax Road at Shelf

-Queensbury Road at Boothtown

-Halifax Road at Denholme

-Pool New Bank Road at Bramhope

-Doncaster Road at Nostell

-South View at Ilkley

- the A657 Leeds Road between Greengates and Rodley and Wortley Ring Road in Leeds.

For the full roundup of wind related disruption, see HERE: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/leeds-and-west-yorkshire-how-high-winds-are-affecting-you-1-8327834