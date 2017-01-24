FULL LIST: All the HSBC branches set to close in Yorkshire & across the UK

Banking giant HSBC has announced the closure of 62 branches across the UK - with several in Yorkshire.

HERE is the full list of all HSBC branches set to close. The ones in Yellow are in Yorkshire.

The decision threatens 180 jobs http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/180-staff-under-threat-as-hsbc-axes-62-more-branches-1-8350733



The news comes just days after Yorkshire Bank announced it was closing branches across Yorkshire: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/full-list-all-the-yorkshire-bank-branches-set-to-close-1-8340943