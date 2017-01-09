Full inquest to begin into deaths of Leeds husband and wife

FULL inquests are due to begin today into the deaths of Leeds couple Martin and Susan Ashworth.

The body of mother-of-two Mrs Ashworth was found after a blaze at a house on Farfield Court, Garforth, on April 29, 2014.

A post mortem examination revealed the 47-year-old civil servant had suffered three stabs wounds to her chest.

Mr Ashworth, 48, was found in the garden at the property.

He had suffered severe burns in the blaze and was pronounced dead in hospital.

During pre-inquest review hearing in October, West Yorkshire Coroner David Hinchliff said a domestic homicide review report has been produced and its conclusions would be highly relevant to the inquest.

An independent clinical psychiatrist was also asked to produce a report on the care and treatment Mr Ashworth had received.

The inquests, which are due to being at Wakefield Coroner's Court today, have been scheduled for three weeks.

READ MORE: Domestic homicide review after deaths of Leeds husband and wife