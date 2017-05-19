From Wakefield to East Sussex: Balloon in 270-mile coast trip

A helium balloon released by a schoolgirl was found just hours later, 270 miles away in Sussex.

Alani Hartley, seven, let go of the Disney balloon outside her Eastmoor home with her name and address attached, and it was found stuck on a school fence in Sumpting, close to the English Channel coastal town of Worthing the next morning.

Her mother, Dawn said: “I just couldn’t believe it when I was told, everyone was on Facebook talking about it.

“I never honestly thought it could go that far, I thought it would just get stuck in a tree near here!”

Dawn suggested Alani release the balloon, which she got for her birthday but was beginning to deflate.